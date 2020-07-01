Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista This Western pond turtle may not realize he's an endangered species. Thanks to a Facebook post, he'll soon be headed back to his home territory in Oregon to be part of an effort to repopulate his species on the west coast.

Sometimes when Joyce Hicks of Northwest Arkansas Turtle Rehabilitation accepts a turtle, she has to do some research. Three or four years ago, she accepted a turtle that had been taken out of the wild and kept in an aquarium for a few years. When she took it in, she wasn't sure exactly what species it was so she looked it up. It turned out that the small turtle had done some long-distance traveling.

For several years, the turtle, a western pond turtle, lived in its own enclosed environment in Hick's back yard. Western pond turtles, she learned, are native to the west coast, from western Washington state to northern Baja California. It seemed happy enough in her back yard.

Then Hicks saw a Facebook post from the Oregon Zoo in Portland. The zoo is trying to save the species which is endangered, according to its web site. The turtles are tiny when they are hatched and easy prey for an invasive species, bullfrogs. Bullfrogs are native to the east coast, but not the west coast. Since the turtles are native, the zoo collects newly hatched turtles and raises them in a safe environment until they old enough to fend for themselves. Then they are released.

Hicks contacted the zoo and it was interested in her turtle. She sent the zoo pictures so it could confirm it was actually a western pond turtle and then she took it to the vet to get a certificate of health.

It takes some expertise to ship a living creature all the way across the United States, so Hicks has an appointment at the Tulsa Zoo, to start him on his way.

He will probably live in quarantine for a while but, eventually, he will join other western pond turtles at the zoo where he will be representing his endangered species.

The family who brought the turtle to Arkansas may not have known that the turtles were endangered. Hicks said she did not keep any contact information about the family who was actually breaking the law when they took the turtle. She was happy to help.

She has several other turtles in enclosures in her back yard. Some, she is monitoring as they recover from accidents. She also has a nest of snapping turtle eggs which were carefully moved from a spot very close to a busy road. It will be safer for them to hatch in her enclosed back yard and she knows the perfect place to release them.

Most of her turtle patients are released back into the wild, but a few will stay in the enclosures and eat romaine lettuce. She is a licensed rehabilitator and a master naturalist.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a 24/7 hotline for wildlife rescue at 800-440-1477 and also maintains two PDF lists of licensed Arkansas rehabbers -- one for those who accept only birds and another list for those who accept animals other than birds. These can be found on the website at agfc.com. If you've found a sick or injured wild native turtle, contact Joyce Hicks, Northwest Arkansas Turtle Rehabilitation Center, 972-571-8247.