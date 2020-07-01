Monday, June 22
Hi: 87 Lo: 67
Precip: none
Tuesday, June 23
Hi: 83 Lo: 64
Precip: none
Wednesday, June 24
Hi: 87 Lo: 56
Precip: none
Thursday, June 25
Hi: 91 Lo: 65
Precip: none
Friday, June 26
Hi: 89 Lo: 69
Precip: none
Saturday, June 27
Hi: 86 Lo: 71
Precip: none
Sunday, June 28
Hi: 85 Lo: 75
Precip: none
PRECIPITATION
To date in 2020: 27.91 inches
www.weather.com
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.