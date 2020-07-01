Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather History by Terri OByrne | July 1, 2020 at 10:18 a.m.

Monday, June 22

Hi: 87 Lo: 67

Precip: none

Tuesday, June 23

Hi: 83 Lo: 64

Precip: none

Wednesday, June 24

Hi: 87 Lo: 56

Precip: none

Thursday, June 25

Hi: 91 Lo: 65

Precip: none

Friday, June 26

Hi: 89 Lo: 69

Precip: none

Saturday, June 27

Hi: 86 Lo: 71

Precip: none

Sunday, June 28

Hi: 85 Lo: 75

Precip: none

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2020: 27.91 inches

www.weather.com

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT