Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A bridge that will ultimately connect the Little Sugar and Back 40 trail systems sits waiting for trails to reach it. The bridge, which is currently closed, is 10 feet wide and spans 400 feet.

A 400-foot bridge is in place over Little Sugar Creek to connect the city's Back 40 trails to the in-progress Little Sugar Creek trail system.

NWA Trailblazers executive director Erin Rushing said the second trail system is still on track to fully open mid-July.

This bridge is constructed with two prefabricated steel bridge sections with wood floors joined at a central turret to help with a drastic elevation change as it crosses Little Sugar Creek, he explained.

"It's very similar to the bridges that are used on the Razorback Greenway," he said.

Rushing said that the bridge is mostly complete but some work around the bridge is still in progress and it's waiting on tie-in trail sections before it can be opened.

It's very important to note the bridge is still closed and is an active construction zone, he added. Trail users should steer clear of it until the trails are finished and fully open, he said.

"Just be patient," Rushing said. "We're getting really, really close."

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A bridge connecting the Little Sugar Creek and Back 40 trails crosses Little Sugar Creek from a rock ledge, reaching a massive concrete pillar before a second bridge portion helps it descend to the opposite shore's ground level.