Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Berksdale, June 24 -- Low Individual Net
A-Flight: First (Tie) -- Roy Baker and Ron Weeks (35); Third -- Doug Mills (36)
B-Flight: First (Tie) -- Keith Hall and Ralph Trigg (35); Third (Tie) -- Bob Davis and Rod Alford (36)
C-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg (33); Second (Tie) -- John Flynn and Tim Hartley (35)
D-Flight: First (3 Way Tie) -- Merrill Johnson, Austin Miller and Jim Wozniak (33)
