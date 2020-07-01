Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Berksdale, June 24 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First (Tie) -- Roy Baker and Ron Weeks (35); Third -- Doug Mills (36)

B-Flight: First (Tie) -- Keith Hall and Ralph Trigg (35); Third (Tie) -- Bob Davis and Rod Alford (36)

C-Flight: First -- Dennis Berg (33); Second (Tie) -- John Flynn and Tim Hartley (35)

D-Flight: First (3 Way Tie) -- Merrill Johnson, Austin Miller and Jim Wozniak (33)