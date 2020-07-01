Clara Duarte Brito

Clara Duarte Brito, 88, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at home in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born July 3, 1931, in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Teodosio M. Duarte and Theresa Ruiz. She worked in the nursing field all of her career. She enjoyed painting plates, knitting, sewing clothes and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Brito; and stepson, Raymond Brito Jr.

Survivors include her children, Armando and Anita Miranda of Yorba Linda, Calif., Hulda and Phil Powell of Bella Vista, Rebecca and Todd Kasik of Columbia, Mo.; stepchildren, Eva and Tomas Zarazua, Noe and Sylvia Brito and Joann Camarena, all of Lubbock, Texas; numerous grandchildren; and one sister, Emma.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Rogers First Church of the Nazarene, 4911 West Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers, Ark. Interment will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Calimesa, Calif., at a later date.

Charles Edward Danielson

Charles Edward Danielson, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice – Legacy Village of Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Frank Danielson and Martha Bauer Danielson. He graduated from high school in Fairfield and then from the University of Iowa with a business degree. He was a partner and owner of the Danielson Automobile Dealership for 40 years and served 40 years in the Iowa National Guard Band. He married Connie De Hann Danielson on Oct. 1, 1983. Retirement in 1994 brought him to Bella Vista, where he was a leader in many capacities and worked at Frank Fletcher Honda. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista. He enjoyed golf, time on his boat, traveling and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruth; and his brother, Chester.

Survivors are his wife, of the home; three sons, one daughter, a stepson and stepdaughter, and nine grandchildren. They are Charles Danielson Jr. (Nancy) of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., Mark Danielson (Susan) of Iowa City, Iowa, Eric Danielson (Susan) of Stillwater, Minn., Jennifer Danielson of Iowa City, Bill Fry and Trish, Lisa, and Haylee Fry of Chelan, Wash.

A private family prayer service was held at the home with the pastor of First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista officiating. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Fayetteville VA National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715; the Bella Vista Community Band (www.bellavistacommunityband.org); or Circle of Life Hospice – Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

James 'Jim' A. Kelly

Jim Kelly, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

He was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Topeka, Kan., to Lillian May (Prosser) Kelly and Wilfred Kelly. After graduating from Topeka High School, he began a career with Santa Fe Railroad. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired after 35 years and in 1997 moved to Bella Vista, where he was self-employed as the "Fix-It Guy." He enjoyed working on fast cars, lake living, railroads, St. Patrick's Day, music from the '50s and '60s, church ministry, and Bible studies.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and daughter, Debbie Anne Kelly.

Survivors are his wife, Nancy Jones of Bella Vista; son, David (Stacey) Kelly of Parker, Colo.; four grandchildren; sister, Patsy Ford of Topeka, Kan.; former wife, Anne Kelly of Bella Vista.

A private family service will be held and remains interred at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista, 72715; American Legion Post 341, 1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714; Bella Vista Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Ronald Raymond Smith

Ronald Raymond Smith, 86, died Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He was born Jan. 3, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Raymond and Ruth Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Mary Karoline Moravec. After serving 32 years in the Wauwatosa Police Department, he retired at 55 and was able to spend another 31 years enjoying his time golfing, fishing, playing cards, chess, and attending musical events. Early in his retirement, he lost his wife Mary to ovarian cancer and just recently his first-born daughter, Laura (Jerry) Grosenick, to the same disease. Later in life, he found companionship and love with Nancy Hammer (also lost to cancer) and Jo Bain.

Survivors are his daughters, Susan (Jim) Pagel and Valerie Unger; his sons, Kurt (Kim) Smith and John (Sheri) Smith; and 10 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to The American Cancer Society, 5434 W. Walsh Lane #100 Rogers, AR 72758.

Walter Anthony Sheldon

Walter Anthony Sheldon, 81, died from cardiac complications Monday, June 22, 2020, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born in Berwyn, Ill., to Walter Anthony Sr. and Mary Frances Sheldon. He graduated from St. Mel High School in Chicago, in 1956, and received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tenn. He spent more than three decades working for the Internal Revenue Service. He spent much time volunteering his services to some of these organizations -- the local AARP chapter; NARFE, Knights of Columbus, Men's Club of St. Bernard Catholic Church, and the Bella Vista Recycling Center.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara; their four children, Cynthia, Peter, Paul and Matthew (Kari); and two grandchildren.

A memorial mass was held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75231-4596 or online at https://tinyurl.com/DonateWalterSheldon.

Thomas Otto Watts

Thomas Otto Watts (GG Pop), 83, died June 23, 2020, in his home in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Kansas City, Mo.

A 29-year U.S. Air Force veteran with a bachelor of arts degree from Saint Leo College, he enjoyed YouTube, history and conversations with the cats.

He is survived by his daughter, Candy Joy Watts (James Hall); and two grandchildren.

