Photo submitted Binh Hoang uses his own wok to cook fried rice for the Asian inspired meal during the 2019 International Village Food Festival at the United Lutheran Church. This year's festival will feature meals to go.

An annual fundraiser had to be reinvented at Bella Vista's United Lutheran Church. This year, the International Food Festival will stretch over several months, according to Kathy Bassett, the fundraising chairwoman.

Last year, the event took place on a single night with food from five international cuisines, a silent auction and entertainment. This year, each destination gets its own event and the food is packed up to go.

On June 27, the cuisine was Asian with teriyaki chicken, spring rolls, fried rice and dessert. A member of the church, Binh Hoang, brought his industrial-sized wok and cooked the fried rice, Bassett said. He also made the marinade for the chicken from a family recipe that he wouldn't share with his helpers.

All the cooking is done by volunteers who are mostly members of the church, Bassett said.

In July, the cuisine is Scandinavian, she said. Several members of the church are Scandinavian, as well, so finding the authentic recipes wasn't a problem. The menu on July 25 will be Swedish meatballs, purple cabbage, and lefsa which is a flatbread often made with riced potatoes.

August 22 is Italian cuisine, and the cooks are the parents of the owner of the Italian food truck, Pasta La Vista. They'll be making pasta and meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

September is Mexican -- an enchilada casserole, beans, rice, and a dessert.

The last international food day is in October when the food takes on an Eastern European flavor: pork with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, German slaw and German chocolate cake.

The silent auction component is being planned for later this summer, she said.

The funds raised will remain local, and volunteers agreed that a portion of it will go to the United Way's covid-19 fund. Some funds will go to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. Another portion will go to the Gravette Schools backpack program.

"Our community loves kids and we love to support them," Bassett explained. The backpack program sends food home with school kids who depend on free school lunches.

Each month, 100 meals will be made and packaged for pickup under the church portico at the entrance to the church. A few will be delivered to homebound members.

Meals must be preordered and can be paid for with a credit or debit card over the phone or with cash or check at pickup. The phone number to place an order is 479-855-1325. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] or ordered through www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZKRSSB8.