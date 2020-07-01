GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the National Guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

GOLF GROUPS --

The Bella Vista Women's Five + Four Hole Golf Association (formerly Women's Five Hole) is accepting members for the 2020 golf season. Founded in 1973 the group welcomes POA members who are relatively new to the game, as well as those who are good, experienced golfers. Most importantly, 5-Hole golf offers it all -- fun, new friends, and exercise.

The group primarily plays at Brittany golf course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Play is on Monday, with morning tee times April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. No handicaps are used. Print an application on https://sites.google.com/site/bv5wga

GOLF TOURNAMENTS --

Friends of the Highlands Golf Tournament -- July 4

The 18th Annual "Friends of the Highlands" Golf Tournament game is on, though a few changes will be required. The catered dinner will now be a "box lunch." At the present time, dinner in the dining room is not allowed due to the large number of people. Friends of the Highlands is awaiting word regarding the allowance of two people per golf cart and if shotgun start will be allowed. It is expected that door prizes will be limited due to many businesses being closed for months. Entry forms are available in all pro shops. Please include a phone number on the application form so contact can be made to let you know if it will be tee times or a shotgun start.

American Legion Charity Golf Tournament -- CANCELED

The American Legion Post 341, Aug. 29 charity golf tournament has been canceled. If you paid for a team and/or made a support donation, please contact Douglas Grant at [email protected] or text/call 479-426-8723 to get a refund or leave the money as a donation in support of the Legion.

2020 Schedule -- POA Tournaments and Events

Date^Tournament^Location

July 10^Brittany Par 3 Palooza!^Brittany

July 25^All in the Family^Kingswood

Aug. 1^Folds of Honor^Highland/Brittany

Aug. 8^ Parent Child Championship^Brittany

Aug. 15-16^Men's and Senior Men's Club Championship^Country Club

Aug. 22^Alzheimer's Golf Classic^Kingswood

Fall TBD -- Rescheduled^Shot in the Dark!^Highlands

Sept. 12^Prostate Cancer^Country Club/Kingswood

Sept. 19^Mission Impossible: The Superintendent's Revenge^Dogwood

Oct. 10^Rally in Pink^Country Club/Kingswood

Nov. 11^Veteran's Day ^Country Club/Kingswood

Community Tournaments --

Date^Tournament Location

July 4^Friends of Highlands^Highlands

Sept. 7^Friends of Dogwood/Brittany^Dogwood/Brittany

Charity Tournaments --

Date^Tournament^Location

July 5^Courtesy Van^Kingswood

July 18^Bentonville FOP^Country Club

July 18^Animal Shelter^Kingswood

July 25^Knights of Columbus^Dogwood

Sept. 5^Gravette^High School^Highlands