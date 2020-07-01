The Bella Vista City Council approved a resolution urging residents to wear face masks and practice social distancing in public areas to help prevent the spread of covid-19 in Bella Vista.

Mayor Peter Christie said this measure is not a hard mandate but shows the city is in support of people following CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of covid-19.

"This is a resolution, it's not an ordinance or law mandating the use of masks," he explained.

The governor is the only entity that can mandate masks, he added.

This resolution came in part because about 30 percent of the city's population is over 65 and, as such, is particularly vulnerable to covid-19, he said.

Council member John Flynn said he was in favor of this resolution.

"I think it's a good idea to encourage people," he said. "The CDC says it's helpful and it's not that difficult to do."

Council member Linda Lloyd said she is in favor of this measure and is disappointed masks are not currently required.

Council member Doug Fowler said he was initially reluctant to wear a mask in public but discussions with others suggested he's not the only person that choice affects.

"This isn't just about me," he said.

The city supporting masks and social distancing could also make the city an ally to businesses, which may experience friction when someone refuses to wear a mask, he added.

The resolution passed unanimously. Council member Steven Bourke was not present.