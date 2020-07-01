Photo submitted The Hoskins family gathers on their front lawn for a photo op to celebrate the hard work put in on their yard which earned them June's Yard of the Month.

The BVGC Yard of the Month for June was awarded to Matthew and Heather Hoskins, of 10 Allonby Circle.

The Hoskins have lived in Bella Vista for 10 years. They have been gardening for only three of those years.

They take great pride in their yard and are having fun making it a great family oasis. Even their son Jackson takes part by helping pick the colors and helping his mother plant.

Heather used Pinterest as her research tool to help transform her front and side yard. Matthew has a large vegetable garden in the back, as well, that he has raised from seed. Together, they are working on another beautiful space in the back. The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Matthew and Heather for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club is promoting and rewarding exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who chose the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email to [email protected], or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted A sampling of beautification in the Hoskin's yard at 10 Allonby Circle in Bella Vista.