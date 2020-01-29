A contractor has been hired to re-stabilize the slope for Sunset Drive.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that disputes among different parties involved in the construction process alongside Sunset Drive, which collapsed during a rainstorm in October 2018, have slowed progress on-site, but work to re-stabilize the slope and allow paving could resume in approximately seven weeks.

"We're hopeful in seven weeks, about, they'll start," he said.

The property's owner has hired a contractor to take care of the slope while the dispute continues, he said, and engineers are examining the site before work can begin.

Baldwin & Shell, the construction firm working on-site, previously agreed to finish the structure, which includes a retaining wall necessary to restore the slope.

Tapp has previously stated that restoring the slope will be costly, and the city will not pursue it because it could struggle to recoup those costs from the responsible parties.

A certificate of occupancy will not be granted for the structure until these repairs are complete, he said.

Mayor Peter Christie said it's taken a lot of discussions to get to this point.

"This is the break that we've been looking for," he said.

