It's not unusual to walk into the workroom behind the checkout desk at the Bella Vista Library and hear the latest information on an out-of-state serial killer. In between working on library programs, adult services librarian Amanda Gibson enjoys talking and reading about true crime, so she started a club.

Although it's a library event, it's not really a book club, she explained at the True Crime Club's first meeting. Members don't have to read a book, although, if they want to, Gibson can help them find one. She also keeps a list of True Crime podcasts, including her own personal favorites. The library even has documentaries and movies about crimes that can be checked out. But the club is really a place to just talk about true crime.

The plan is to meet once a month and focus on a different crime or criminal each meeting, Gibson said. The first meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, focused on the Golden State Killer.

The Golden State Killer was active in California in the '70s and '80s. His other nicknames include the East Area Rapist and Original Night Stalker. Recently, an arrest was made in the case at about the same time a new book came out. It was the author of the book, Michelle McNamara, who gave him the Golden State Killer nickname.

Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested after DNA evidence helped connect him to the crimes. Some of the DNA, Gibson told the group, came from the handle of his car door but investigators also found DNA in his trash. DeAngelo is still awaiting trial.

The members of the new club, mostly women, share Gibson's interest in crime. Several of them have a connection to a famous crime. Gibson said her stepfather is related to Morgan Nick.

Marilyn Frisby went to school with Susan Atkins who was part of Charles Manson's group when they murdered actress Sharon Tate. She also spent some time working in law enforcement where she met Carolyn McCary who, along with her husband, son, daughter and son-in-law, robbed, abducted and killed several young women working in donut shops.

"They seemed so normal," she said.

Some of the members are interested in specific crimes or criminals. Jon Benet Ramsey and Ted Bundy were mentioned.

One woman reminded the group that Bella Vista has its own true crime that is yet unsolved. Dana Stidham disappeared in 1989 when she was only 18 years old. No one has ever been charged with that crime.

More women than men seem to have an interest in true crime, Gibson pointed out. She said a New York Times essay had a theory. Often it's about survival, she said.

The one man in the group, Jeff Hale, said he was happy to not share a connection to any crime.

"I know how thankful and blessed I am not to be," but he enjoyed the discussion and plans to return. He may even do some research first.

The February meeting, on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m., will focus on Ted Bundy.

For now, the club is still experimental. If enough people are interested, an evening session might be added.

General News on 01/29/2020