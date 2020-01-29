Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Police cadet Remington Rogers is currently attending police academy and will begin field training after the academy.

The Bella Vista Police Department has hired Remington Rogers as its newest officer.

Rogers is currently attending the police academy and will begin field training once the academy concludes.

Rogers said he's from Elizabeth, Colo., and previously worked as a carpenter for seven years. He was considering a military career, he said, until his brother suggested police work.

"It kind of came as a surprise," he said.

After a bit of investigating, he said, he decided to go for it.

Arkansas isn't the closest place to go for a job, but Rogers said he's got family in the area and that made the move easier.

"It's a beautiful area," he said.

A week into the police academy and he's studied case law, legislation, law enforcement history and the different roles officers take on, he said.

"I'm looking forward to every aspect and looking forward to working with the good officers here," Rogers said.

General News on 01/29/2020