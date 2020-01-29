Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police officer Jarrod Tapper (left) poses for a selfie with fellow officers Charles Brockmeyer, Michael Larson, Cpl. Robert Warren, Cpl. Justin Green, dispatch lead Stacey Wigginton, officer Haley Evans and officer Blake Hughes during the department's annual awards ceremony last Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The Bella Vista Police Department got together for its annual awards ceremony to recognize promotions, years of service milestones and special department awards last Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Police chief James Graves said he appreciates the work everyone in the department does.

The following awards were issued during the department’s annual awards ceremony. Promotions: Cpl. Joshua Duggan Det. Reid Hudgens Det. Sgt. Ed Williams Det. Kenneth Sabby Alisha Larson – Dispatch Lead Stacey Wigginton – Dispatch Lead Terry Broeringmeyer – Dispatch Lead Years of Service: Cpl. Robert Warren – 5 years Sgt. Ross Conn – 5 years Staff Sgt. Eric Palmer – 10 years Officer Blake Hughes – 10 years Det. Sgt. Ed Williams – 20 years Captain Tim Cook – 20 years Admin. Asst. Shelly Frederick – 20 years Lifesaver Award: Dispatch Lead Stacey Wigginton Officer Blake Hughes Civilian of the Year – CID Admin Asst. Amber Bowman Officer of the Year – K9 Officer Yancy McCool

The lifesaver award, a recent addition, was issued to dispatch lead Stacey Wigginton and officer Blake Hughes.

Graves said that Wigginton earned the award during a particularly busy shift last January, when dispatchers were juggling calls and trying to grab the odd bit of lunch.

When another dispatcher began choking on a hastily-consumed bite, Graves explained, Wigginton recognized their distress and quickly performed a Heimlich maneuver and ended the emergency.

Hughes earned his award during a September 2019 incident at Tanyard Creek, Graves said.

He was patrolling and saw a car parked at the Tanyard Creek trail parking lot and went onto the trail to investigate, Graves explained.

As he approached the waterway, Hughes reportedly heard splashing and discovered an individual who had attempted suicide by hanging off a bridge. He was able to rescue the individual, Graves said.

Civilian of the year was issued to Amber Bowman, who Graves said has excelled in the recently-created Criminal Investigative Division administrative assistant role.

"Amber's done a great job," he said.

Officer of the year was awarded to K9 officer Yancy McCool, who Graves said took over the K9 officer role last year and, in that time, helped the K9 unit Cabo to grow and improved his skills drastically.

There are a lot of great officers and staff in the department, Graves said, and selecting people for the lifesaver, civilian and officer of the year awards is not easy.

Selecting people for open promotions is difficult as well, he said, because there tends to be more good candidates than there are positions to go around.

Graves said that it's worth noting that the three promotions for dispatch lead are especially noteworthy because it's a new position that offers a certain amount of leadership to each dispatch shift.

"It's like a corporal position," he said.

General News on 01/29/2020