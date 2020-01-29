Sign in
Pet of the Week January 29, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Radar is a male cat estimated to be two to three years old. Shelter staff said he's very sweet but shy and would do best in a quiet household. He seems to get along with dogs and he's declawed in the front. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

General News on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

