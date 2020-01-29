City officials and citizens are preparing for an upcoming bond election during the March 3 primary election.

The city council voted during its August regular meeting to pursue a $20 million bond, to be secured by a 1% sales tax, to support building a new police station and court facility, raze and rebuild Fire Station 3 on Glasgow Road and construct a fire training facility.

Town hall meetings to discuss the upcoming ballot question are scheduled at the following times and places: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.4, at Riordan Hall 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Bella Vista District Court 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Highlands United Methodist Church

During last week's work session, Mayor Peter Christie said that everything is on track for the election.

City Clerk Wayne Jertson said that information needs to be advertised by Feb. 5, 10 days before early voting opens.

Christie said there is a trio of town hall meetings scheduled in early February to distribute information about these proposals.

The fire and police chiefs are talking with groups about the need for these projects, he said, and members of Citizens Helping Improve Public Safety, or CHIPS, a group working for a yes vote on these issues, are distributing pamphlets and organizing.

"It's positive, everybody wants to see it," he said.

General News on 01/29/2020