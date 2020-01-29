Work to better secure city hall is expected to conclude this week.

The work, which includes reducing visibility into city hall, increasing the entryway's security and adding bullet-resistant glass, was delayed because of supply delays, mayor Peter Christie said during a city council work session.

In particular, he said, the work was delayed because the bullet-resistant glass had not yet arrived from Florida.

This is part of a wider effort to better secure the city complex at Towncenter, which houses city hall, as well as the police department and fire department Station 1.

A second piece is a chain-link fence with privacy slats installed on the rear portion, which provides cover and security to the police department's parking area.

City council voted in favor of adjusting the 2020 budget to allocate $55,000 for this project during Monday night's regular meeting.

Police chief James Graves said the 550-foot fence will stand six feet tall, with approximately one foot of barbed wire on top and a 16-foot-wide lift gate and a four-foot-wide walk-in gate for entry and exit.

"Nothing stops everything, but this will discourage folks from just walking into areas they're not supposed to be in."

General News on 01/29/2020