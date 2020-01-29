Sign in
Bella Vista Bypass blasting extended by NWA Democrat-Gazette | January 29, 2020 at 11:59 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Explosives detonate Wednesday to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman pressed the button to detonate more than 8,000 pounds of explosives set 30 feet deep into the rock. Blasting at the site is expected to continue for six weeks.

BENTONVILLE -- Construction to complete a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires continued rock blasting and intermittent lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The rock blasting will continue through Feb. 15, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be temporarily stopped during the blasting for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution Locations are:.

• I-49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to Arkansas 549, Exit 93.

• Arkansas 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

• U.S. 71B/N. Walton Boulevard just south of the roundabout.

Traffic control will be handled by the Arkansas State Police. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work.

NW News on 01/30/2020

Print Headline: Blasting continues in Bentonville

