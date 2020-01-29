Members of the Bella Vista POA Board of Directors approved the increase in the assessment fee that members supported in the recent election. Beginning on March 1, the monthly assessment for improved lots will be $37. Unimproved lots remain $16 each month. Board member Steve McKee voted against the increase.

The election was completed with a membership meeting on Jan. 16. The start of the meeting was delayed when the election committee agreed to accept five walk-in votes, a few minutes after the published cut off time. POA General Manager Tom Judson assured the board that the five votes did not result in a "statistical impact" on the outcome and the governing documents gave the decision to accept the votes to the election committee.

Before the results of the election were known, the board adopted a budget that developed without an assessment increase. In November the board had considered two separate budgets -- one with and one without an increase, but an election that ended on Nov. 19 did not approve an increase so the board adopted the "fail" budget.

Judson said board chair Ruth Hatcher asked him to revise the "pass" budget with the new assessment fees, adding some new information that is now available. The board will see that information at the February board meeting.

He reminded the board that POA salaries were frozen in November and will remain frozen in spite of the increase.

After reporting on the recent assessment election, Election Committee Chair Tom Throne announced the order the candidates for the board will be listed on the ballot. The annual board election takes place in April and May and three seats will be filled.

Only one incumbent, David Brandenburg, is running to retain his seat. Both Hatcher and board member Jim Abrahamson will leave the board after the election. There are nine members on the board and three terms end each year.

The candidates are Joy Thomas Sawyer, John Goodman, Jr., Janice Simms, Sandy Fosdick, David Brandenburg, John Hudec and Nancy Bunting.

General News on 01/29/2020