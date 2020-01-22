As the only rehabber in the area, Joyce Hicks is sometimes busier than she wants to be. She only works with turtles, but construction in the area results in a lot of injured turtles.

"With all the new roads, the wildlife is being displaced and they're being injured and killed while looking for a new place to find food and water," she said of the turtles.

Hicks is looking for help in the form of apprentice rehabbers.

It's not a class and there's no test, she explains. She will share what she knows about injured and sick turtles in a one on one sitting. A lot of the advanced training can take place through phone calls and emails, she said. It takes two years of apprenticeship and a permit from Game and Fish to become a General Class Rehabilitator.

"Turtles are good patients," she said. "They don't take a lot of space but you need a dedicated area away from other pets."

She uses a room in her home and a collection of plastic bins to house her patients. An apprentice rehabber needs to be over 18 and should have a relationship with a veterinarian. Sometimes the vet will help by offering some discounted services to rehabbers who are volunteers. Arkansas Game and Fish does occasional inspections.

For turtles, the most common problem is a cracked shell. It's important to act quickly to cover the injured because of, well, the possibility of maggots. But maggots aren't actually that difficult to deal with once you know how.

Hicks only deals with turtles and there are few other rehabbers in the area. She often hears from people who have found wildlife and need advice. She refers them to the web page of Arkansas Game and Fish, https://www.agfc.com/en/wildlife-management/wildlife-rehabilitation/. There is also a webpage for Animal Help Now that comes along with its own phone app, https://ahnow.org/index.php#/.

The Animal Help page lists area rehabbers but, in addition, it has some advice for people who aren't sure what to do when they find what they believe is an animal in need. Sometimes people who are trying to help just make the situation worse. On the Animal Help Now page, graphics show how specific situations can be handled. For example, if a baby mammal is found and doesn't seem to have any injuries, you should look for its nest or den and return it. If that's not possible, try providing a temporary nest by putting some grass clippings in a small box. Then get out of the way.

Some animals, like rabbits, only visit their babies occasionally throughout the day. If the baby is in the nest, the mother can come back and find it. But be sure to stay far enough away for the mother to be comfortable taking care of her baby.

Each spring and summer, people find fawns that they believe are orphaned and they want to help. Often, the fawn isn't in need. The mother leaves the baby while she goes out to forage and the baby knows to stay put. If a person interferes, it doesn't always end well.

Right now, rehabbers are not allowed to accept deer because of Chronic Wasting Disease. If a fawn is separated from its mother, there's no place that can help it. It's best to leave it alone and hope the mother returns.

There is one bird rehabilitation facility in the area, Hicks said. Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Gravette can help with injured birds.

To contact Hicks about an apprenticeship, email her at nwaturtlerehab@gmail.com.

