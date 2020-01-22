Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Shawn Puryear, left, attempts some tricky climbing while Smokie Adams uses a winch tethered to his shoe to climb a steep, slick rock near the Tanyard Creek waterfall.

A convoy of compact crawlers clambered carefully across crooked outcrops, crossed creeks and climbed precarious cliffs, facing treacherous ascents at times in the tens of feet tall.

The vehicles in question are 1/10 scale radio controlled trucks, more often than not piloted by tinkerers who tower over the rigs they've optimized for loose surfaces and steep climbs.

Bella Vista resident Smokie Adams, who hosted a driving session at Tanyard Creek last weekend, said he runs a small mobile business that provides RC truck parts and service, RC Crawler Creations, and he works for Powershift RC. He's also worked closely with Rogers-based RC shop and race track NWA RC Raceway, he said.

"It's RC 24/7," he said.

Adams said the drive schedule can be found on his business Facebook page, RC Crawler Creations.

Winter drives like this tend to see a relatively low turnout, he said, but the crawling community has about 80 regular participants in the area who go on trail and wilderness drives, typically picking up trash along the way.

It's a great area for crawling, Adams added, because there are a ton of spots with great, technical terrain for these small trucks. Bella Vista alone has several, he said.

Bella Vista resident Shawn Puryear was among the RC enthusiasts who showed up for a drive last weekend.

This style of truck is slower and designed for more technical driving, he said, and that makes it a much better fit for driving in smaller spaces. A race vehicle is fun, but it can be harder to find the space to use it while someone could easily set up a few obstacles to tackle in their home for one of these trucks, he explained.

Puryear said he's had the interest but didn't get a rig until fairly recently, after he dropped a few other hobbies to make time and budget space -- and it was a good call, he said.

"Using them is fun but building them and customizing them is just as much fun," he said.

Adams said he's been tinkering with radio controlled vehicles since the early 1990s in St Louis, where he drove gas-powered road cars.

He spent a lot of time fiddling with cars during adulthood, he explained, but health issues in the family became expensive and the hot rod had to go.

Adams said RC gives him a chance to work on vehicles with a far smaller budget and workspace.

Crawlers in particular don't require anywhere near the budget that a racing rig does, he said. It's entirely possible to spend well over $1,000 on one, but someone can put together a rig on a much tighter budget and have a good time, he explained.

Anyone wanting to get started should expect to budget in the neighborhood of $400 to $500, he said, noting that a healthy chunk of that is investing in a safe, high quality battery charger and batteries.

Trucks are sold either ready-to-run -- typically assembled but without a battery -- often abbreviated RTR, or as a kit, he explained, noting that a kit is a better option for someone who's really interested in building.

"You build one, take it out, drive it, build another one," he said.

Adams suggested purchasing something made by a well-established manufacturer like Cross, RC4WD or Axial because parts availability and aftermarket support is significantly better for these trucks.

For Adams, it seems to have been a great investment, spawning a business and keeping his hands busy for the past few years.

"Some guys like fishing, some guys like hunting. I like all of them but I'd rather be doing this," he said.

