Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Jan. 26: "Unitarian Universalist Principles and Politics" will be presented by Celeste Williams.

Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC Community Life Groups' next semester begins Sunday, Jan, 26. If interested in learning more or joining one of these life-changing groups, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 and sign up to be contacted by CLG directors.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista (1880 Forest Hills Blvd.) will host a workshop on Fall Prevention at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Fellowship Hall. The workshop is an interactive discussion to learn more about falls and fall prevention. The presenter will be René Oliver, RN. To learn more about this and other educational programs, call the Schmieding Center on Aging (UAMS) at 479-751-3043. There is no cost to participate. Reservations are not required.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Bella Vista Lutheran Church will sponsor a "Winter Fun Day" from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is for children, ages 3 and up. They will listen to stories, play games, make crafts and enjoy a nice lunch. Please register at bvlutheran.com.

"Different Strokes for Different Folks" will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the church library. This is a support group in which participants can share ideas, learn from others, problem solve and socialize with caregivers and stroke or brain injury survivors.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. It is in need of hygiene items -- shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap and deodorant. It also collects the PVC labels from Best Choice items that it can redeem for needed items. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Jan. 26, Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue the sermon series titled "Lord's Prayer."

Unity Church of the Ozarks

"The Effusion of Light" is presented by the Rev. Elise Cowan at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan 26.

A visioning workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 25. Long-range plans for the Unity Church in its new location are to be studied.

Religion on 01/22/2020