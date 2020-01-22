Feb. 1

s Silver Dollar City's Homestead Pickers and Sherry Perry will be in concert from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Gravette High School Auditorium. The advanced general admission -- $15; at the door -- $20; reserved seating -- $25. Tickets may be purchased in advance or reserved by calling 479-903-0163 or 209-484-1900. All proceeds will benefit Mirror Images, a ministry providing a group program for personal reflection and restoration.

Feb. 20

s The Knights of Columbus Council 9514 is sponsoring a bus trip to see the show "Noah" at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Branson. The trip will be on Thursday, March 26, for the 3:30 p.m. performance. The bus will start loading at 12 p.m. in the parking area of the vacant theater in front of Allen's in Bella Vista. The bus will leave promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $79 per person and includes bus transportation and reserved seating at the show. The Knights of Columbus, which contributes to many local charities, will use this as a fundraiser. A minimum commitment of 30 people is necessary. The trip is open to anyone who is interested. Let's fill the bus!

To make reservations, please call Dean Mechels at 479-876-8884 or 479-685-9514 and leave a message if your call is not answered. Checks should be made out to "Knights of Columbus" and sent to Dean Mechels, 8 Canopy Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72714. Reservation payment must be received by Thursday, Feb. 20.

Community on 01/22/2020