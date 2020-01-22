Bella Vista writer Jim Danielson was recognized as Bella Vista's artist of the month for January during a reception last week at the Bella Vista Country Club.

"This is the most prestigious award I have ever won -- feels great," Danielson said.

Danielson wrote a suspense novel titled Sable Shore, which is available on Amazon.

"It's a mystery that involves three murders, romance and some golf," he said.

Danielson's novel takes place in the Minneapolis area and follows a businessman who falls for a doctor.

Danielson initially retired in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a few years before he returned to Minnesota, where he began writing the novel.

"I just always thought I had a book in me, and once I had retired and had some time, I began to work on it," he said.

He moved to Bella Vista with his wife, Gloria Danielson, more than 12 years ago searching for a warmer climate and they've been here ever since.

With one book out, Danielson said he's intermittently working on another, focused on society's willingness to accept evil and based on the real-world murder of a deputy sheriff murdered in South Dakota by well-known bad actors, who were roaming free despite widespread knowledge of the perpetrators' identities.

It's a tricky piece to write because it's describing an incident but also striving to make a point, he explained.

"How does a society accept that?" he asked. "That's the knot I'm trying to untie."

General News on 01/22/2020