Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Cathy Mccullough, foreground, left, sits next to Cassandra Jansen while Michelle Henning, background, left, Raejean Hester and Tina Vanderpoole discuss coupons and store offers.

A Bella Vista-centered couponing group meets at the library each month to discuss the year's bargains and how to get the most out of each discount.

Michelle Henning, who prepares a lot of material and does some research for the group, said she's been couponing for years.

It started when her husband was in the military and the family had a tight budget, but has become something of a hobby in its own right, she explained.

"Everybody has a story -- some people do it just for fun, some people do it out of need, some people do it to give back," she said, noting that many people stockpile supplies when they can get them at a low enough price and a lot of the excess gets donated.

Henning's group, Couponing in NWA, meets monthly at the Bella Vista Public Library, with meetings posted on the group's Facebook page. Anyone interested in knowing more can call or text her at (479)426-8315, she said.

Henning said the group tries to stay up to date on what promotions are available and understand different shops' coupon policies rewards programs, combining as many promotions as possible to maximize savings.

"Our goal is to get it for free," she said. "There's thousands of dollars worth of coupons sitting here."

Fellow couponer Raejean Hester said she's learned a lot about how to shop since she started couponing.

"If you coupon shop you can save a lot of money," she said.

In some cases, she said, one can live up to the ideal of scoring goods for free. Using a coupon to take a dollar off a $3 item, which then earns $2 in store credit on the rewards program, for instance, means the item is effectively free.

Centerton resident Cathy McCollough said she's starting back into couponing after several years off.

A lot has changed, she said, and she's relearning the skill. But she's also glad to have a local group to meet and discuss with, she explained.

"I'm excited," McCollough said.

Because of how she shops, Henning said she has price limits for all kinds of goods and won't pay above a certain amount for a lot of things.

It's worth noting, though, this is a lot of information to keep up with and it can be easy to get confused, she said.

"If you're not organized, forget it. You're going to be a hot mess," she said.

