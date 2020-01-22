Photo submitted Students in first grade are shown with their Big 3 certificates for the month of January 2020.

The Big 3 awards are presented to students from kindergarten through fourth grade who demonstrate the core values of the character education program called Core Essential Values. The Big 3 values are treating others right, making smart decisions and maximizing potential.

Students can be chosen by any staff member when they are observed demonstrating these Core Essential Values. Those students are recognized at the school's monthly roundup program and presented with a certificate and gift card from Chick-fil-A.

Community on 01/22/2020