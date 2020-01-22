Photo submitted Students in first grade are shown with their Big 3 certificates for the month of January 2020.
The Big 3 awards are presented to students from kindergarten through fourth grade who demonstrate the core values of the character education program called Core Essential Values. The Big 3 values are treating others right, making smart decisions and maximizing potential.
Students can be chosen by any staff member when they are observed demonstrating these Core Essential Values. Those students are recognized at the school's monthly roundup program and presented with a certificate and gift card from Chick-fil-A.
Community on 01/22/2020
Print Headline: Cooper Elementary School's Big 3 Awards
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.