Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Monday St. Bernard Double-deck Pinochle -- Second

Winners Jan. 13 were: Couples -- first, Dale and Luann Durant; second, Sadie Frerking and Stan Neukircher; third, Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer; fourth, Al Akey and Paul Herrick; fifth, Jim and Janet Callarman; sixth, Jim and Gloria Behrendt; seventh, Larry and Sharon Johnson. Honorable Mention -- Pat and Tom Karbouski

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Night 500 Card Group -- Second

Winners Jan. 14 were: Women -- first, Carol Tabat; second, Sharon Johnson; third, Christel Krug. Men -- first, Denny Koneman; second, Jim Couto; third, Gene Goodrich.

This card group meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. New players are welcome. For questions, call Larry Johnson at 479-876-8431 to learn more.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 14 were: first, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; second, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch; third, Chuck and Dottie Seeley; fourth, Larry and Ginger Anderson; fifth, Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Jack and Duffie McClellan. Play begins at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Jan. 14 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Norma Miller.

Winners for Texas Canasta -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Mabel Ashline. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call 309-868-4186.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Jan. 9 were: Women -- first, Jean Morris; second, Mable Ashline. Honorable Mention -- Chris King Men -- first, Chris King; second, Don Knapp. Honorable Mention -- Chuck Seeley

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone, including new players, are welcome to play. For more information, call 479-268-6036.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge -- Tuesday and Thursday

Winners Jan. 9 were: North/South -- first, Judy Bappe and Ray Lynch; second, Becky Mincke and Diane Warren; third, Gary Stumbo and Renee Charpie. East/West -- first, Val Watson and Len Fettig; second, Ernie Grant and Deborah Dawes; third, Nancy and Dick Sherbondy.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 16 were: first, Marilyn VanDyke; second, Sue Kelley; third, Mildred Vennerbreck.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 15 were: Table 1 -- first, Sandy Gibbs; second, Lynn Conner. Dominoes is played every week. Call 479-621-1660 to find out the rest of the details.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged), are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Jan 9 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 2 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Bill Roush. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Jan. 10 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayers; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Herb Ayres.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game. More players are needed and there is no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 10 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Don Kuta. Table 3 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Ray Brown. High score: Chuck Seeley

For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 11 were: Red Team (tie playoff win) -- Ellie Roberts, Marj Shafer, Art Hamilton, Will Pross and Gene Riedl. Blue Team -- Jerry Vnuk, Chuck Hurl, Sam Brehm, Zona Dahl and Virgie Riedl.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 01/22/2020