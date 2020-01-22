Sign in
Bella Vista Community TV Schedule by Staff Report | January 22, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Community TV

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22

8 a.m.^Daily Devotion

9 a.m.^Happy New You

10 a.m.^Out & About w/Roger Martin

11 a.m.^1st United Methodist Church

4 p.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond

5 p.m.^Mayor's Rap/The City

6 p.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond

7 p.m.^Eat Well Be Happy

8 p.m.^Bella Vista Gardening

9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots

THURSDAY, Jan. 23

8 a.m.^Daily Devotion

9 a.m.^Mayor's Rap/The City

10 a.m.^Doggy Dilemmas

11 a.m.^Musical Odyssey

1 p.m.^BV City Council Meeting

4 p.m.^The Children's Corner

5 p.m.^Once Upon a Time

6 p.m.^The Kamla Show

7 p.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond

8 p.m.^The Club House

9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots

FRIDAY, Jan. 24

8 a.m.^Daily Devotion

9 a.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond

10 a.m.^Timing is Everything

1 p.m.^BV POA Board Meeting

4 p.m.^Programming 4 Kids

5 p.m.^Kids A Cookin'

6 p.m.^Happy New You

7 p.m.^Taste of Theater

8 p.m.^Future Talk

9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots

SATURDAY, Jan. 25

8 a.m.^Daily Devotion

8:03 a.m.^BV Gardening

9 a.m.^The Children's Corner

9:30 a.m.^Once Upon a Time

10 a.m.^The Garage w/Steve Butler

11 a.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond

12 p.m.^Eat Well Be Happy

1 p.m.^Movie

4 p.m.^In Performance

7 p.m.^Baby Blue Arts Presents

8 p.m.^Saturday Fright Special

SUNDAY, Jan. 26

8 a.m.^Daily Devotion

9 a.m.^Donkey Ollie

10 a.m.^The Folklorist

11 a.m.^1st United Methodist Church

1 p.m.^In Performance

4 p.m.^Happy New You

5 p.m.^Out & About w/Roger Martin

6 p.m.^All Things Victorian

7 p.m.^Musical Odyssey

9 p.m.^The Club House

MONDAY, Jan. 27

8 a.m.^Daily Devotion

9 a.m.^Future Talk

10 a.m.^The Club House

11 a.m.^The Kamla Show

4 p.m.^Programming for Kids

5 p.m.^Kids a Cookin'

6 p.m.^Doggy Dilemmas

6:30 p.m.^BV POA Board Meeting

9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots

TUESDAY, Jan. 28

8 a.m.^Daily Devotion

9 a.m.^All Things Victorian

10 a.m.^A Taste of Theater

11 a.m.^Baby Blues Arts Presents

4 p.m.^The Children's Corner

5 p.m.^Once Upon a Time

6 p.m.^Mayor's Rap/The City

7 p.m.^BV City Council Meeting

9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots

Community on 01/22/2020

Print Headline: Bella Vista Community TV Schedule

