Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Members of the election committee (in front), corporate secretary Tammie Loyd and board member Steve McKee wait while the last few walk-in votes are added in the recent assessment election.

The crowd at Riordan Hall on Thursday applauded when a representative from The Inspectors of Elections announced that the assessment increase for owners of improved lots in the Bella Vista POA was approved. They will pay $13 more a month for each improved lot. It was the second election meeting in two months for POA members.

A quorum was met with 18,844 votes received, TIE's Sukey Hildebrandt said. That represents 54.39 percent of the possible votes. A quorum of 50 percent is necessary.

There were 9,957 votes in favor of the increase, representing 52.74 percent of voters. According to POA governing documents, at least 51 percent of votes must be in favor to validate the election.

Some 8,832 votes were cast against the increase -- 47.26 percent.

Also, 143 voters -- 0.76 percent of the ballots cast -- abstained.

The increase only affects improved lots, defined as lots with a water meter. Unimproved lot owners were able to vote, but their assessment was not on the ballot. It will remain $16 a month.

In November, a similar proposal did not pass. In that election, 323 additional voters participated. That proposal would have raised improved lots by $11 a month and unimproved by $2.

In the November election, 18,521 votes were cast which met quorum. At the November meeting, Hildebrandt announced that 9,192 or 50.07 percent -- under the required 51 percent -- were in favor, and 9,165 or 49.9 percent were opposed. There were also 144 voters who cast a ballot but abstained.

POA general manager Tom Judson said that he doesn't know how the votes break down between improved lot owners and unimproved lot owners. That information has never been available. The numbers won't be official until the board receives the election report on Thursday, Jan. 23.

For both recent assessment proposals, a new user fee schedule was promised. The new schedule will make several amenities, including pools, fitness rooms, and lakes free for members. Golf prices will be lowered for members, but raised slightly for guests to emphasize the value of membership. To use the free amenities, members must get an activity card for $30 a year. Members were also assured that the POA won't add any additional trail commitments until 2023.

According to the 2020 plan, $6 of the increase will go toward eliminating or reducing user fees. Two dollars will go toward the costs of the Trafalgar Road fire and $4 will go to operating costs and capital improvements. One dollar of the increase will go into reserves.

This is the first time members have approved an assessment increase since the two-tier system -- for improved and unimproved lots -- was created in 2001. At that time, assessment fees also funded municipal services that have since been taken over by the city. Assessment elections were held in May 2014, September 2014, November 2016 and November 2019. There were also several plans discussed without an official vote.

The new fee will begin to be collected on March 1.

General News on 01/22/2020