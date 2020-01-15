Sign in
Weather History by Staff Report | January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 6

Hi: 54 Lo: 32

Precip: none

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Hi: 55 Lo: 31

Precip: none

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Hi: 61 Lo: 37

Precip: none

Thursday, Jan. 9

Hi: 57 Lo: 53

Precip: 0.05 inches

Friday, Jan. 10

Hi: 65 Lo: 37

Precip: 3.02 inches

Saturday, Jan. 11

Hi: 37 Lo: 22

Precip: 0.5 inches

Sunday, Jan. 12

Hi: 47 Lo: 22

Precip: none

PRECIPITATION

To date in 2020: 3.62 inches

