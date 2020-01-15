Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Snow caps and icicles hang from a vibrant green moss clinging to a Bella Vistan rock face.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Snow caps and icicles hang from a vibrant green moss clinging to a Bella Vistan rock face.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Snow caps and icicles hang from a vibrant green moss clinging to a Bella Vistan rock face.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Snow caps and icicles hang from a vibrant green moss clinging to a Bella Vistan rock face.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Water rushes from an outlet on the Lake Ann Dam and surges under a snow-covered footbridge on a section of the Back 40 trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Water rushes from an outlet on the Lake Ann Dam and surges under a snow-covered footbridge on a section of the Back 40 trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Water rushes from an outlet on the Lake Ann Dam and surges under a snow-covered footbridge on a section of the Back 40 trail.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Traffic moves on a well-cleared U.S. Highway 71 while snow clings to the landscape alongside it.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Traffic moves on a well-cleared U.S. Highway 71 while snow clings to the landscape alongside it.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Traffic moves on a well-cleared U.S. Highway 71 while snow clings to the landscape alongside it.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista With the drawdown on Lake Ann, the rock wall behind the spillway's waterfall was visible on a snowy Saturday.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista With the drawdown on Lake Ann, the rock wall behind the spillway's waterfall was visible on a snowy Saturday.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista With the drawdown on Lake Ann, the rock wall behind the spillway's waterfall was visible on a snowy Saturday.

General News on 01/15/2020