All 18 holes at Scotsdale will be open on Jan. 18, golf operations director Darryl Muldoon told the joint advisory committee on golf, as long as the weather cooperates. In order to open the front nine holes, a detour was devised to avoid a bridge that is under repair. Hole Number 2, which includes the bridge, may close completely when workers are present, but a temporary green will allow the course to remain 18 holes.

Golf maintenance director Keith Ihms said work should begin soon on Scotsdale where the creek bed was damaged by flooding last summer. Ihms said it may be the end of May before all the work is complete. But the bridge that is closed will be addressed first so that hole can be reopened.

On other courses, golf maintenance may be burning some small debris piles, Ihms said. Most of the storm debris was hauled off, but what is left will be burned. Ihms said the fire department is always notified.

There are still some stumps left from the storm. Ihms said his crew may start burying some stumps. Some may be moved but, in some cases, it's easier to bury them.

The tournament calendar will be online in February, golf pro Alex Sanford said. The POA hosts some charity tournaments and other tournaments designed for members. More information will be presented at the annual Golf Expo leaders meeting

Muldoon said that the booking website, "Golf One," which allows visitors from outside the area to book tee times, also asks for feedback from people who use the site.

"We are positioned -- Highlands Golf Course is number four in the state and Dogwood is number five," he said.

General News on 01/15/2020