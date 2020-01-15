Cemeteries contain many stories. Each grave holds a lifetime of experiences left to the memories of family and friends and then usually fades from existence. A gravestone reveals only the basics of that life: dates of birth and death, perhaps references to parents or children, perhaps a phrase attesting to the deceased's impression on others.

Odd Fellows Cemetery, formerly known as I.O.O.F. Cemetery, in Neosho, Mo., is a large sprawling plot of more than 8,000 graves. The first interment was in 1846 while a private cemetery. The International Order of Odd Fellows took over its management in 1855. Recently, the city of Neosho acquired all rights to the cemetery.

While scrolling through archived clippings from a Neosho newspaper, I ran across the story of a woman, Maggie Wright Morgan, who committed suicide by jumping from an upper story of the Conner Hotel in Joplin in October of 1930. She had been distraught over the death of her husband, Dr. David Benjamin Morgan, some two weeks earlier.

Mrs. Morgan's husband was a well-known veterinarian and expert on the care of horses. Born in Carmarthenshire, Wales, he had crossed the Atlantic some 17 times to study and practice his craft. He lived briefly in Fayetteville, lecturing and teaching classes in veterinary diseases. In 1905 he moved to Neosho to set up a permanent practice in a building on West Spring Street. He met a local girl, Margaret Wright, and married her in 1914. They were very philanthropic to the community and were well-known throughout Southwestern Missouri for their support of social causes. They were instrumental in public enterprises and in building the community. Dr. Morgan held various public positions and was president of the Newton-McDonald County Harvest Show Association for many years.

Once the automobile became popular, Dr. Morgan became more involved in care of livestock and domestic animals. On the night of Sept. 28, 1930, Mrs. Morgan accompanied her husband on a call to a sick animal. On the way home, Dr. Morgan complained of not feeling well, and a physician was summoned once they arrived home. Despite all attempts to save him, Dr. Morgan died from a heart attack.

His funeral was attended by hundreds, and the community expressed their sorrow to his widow. Mrs. Morgan remarked that, upon her death, she wanted the same service, casket and pallbearers as her husband. Over the next few days, she told friends that she would be going to Kansas City to arrange her husband's business affairs, and then go to San Francisco to stay with her sister-in-law for a time. She actually traveled to Joplin and checked in to the Conner Hotel, where she and her husband had once spent an enjoyable time together. Mrs. Morgan left a note dictating the distribution of her real estate holdings, which were substantial. She then slashed her wrists and throat prior to jumping out the window to the street, some 90 feet below. Her wishes as to her funeral arrangements were carried out, and she was entombed next to her husband in the cemetery. She was 55 at the time of her death.

Yes, many stories lay in the ground of a cemetery. This one was a little sadder than most.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

