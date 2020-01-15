Expand the Library

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Library closure

The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Readers assemble

We're starting a new book club for children who love to read! Come by the library on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 4 p.m. to read with friends. No monthly book is required; just bring whatever you'd like to read or find a new book on the shelf, find a cozy spot to sit, and read with friends! The club is for ages 8 and up.

True Crime Club

Meet with other true crime fanatics to discuss various true crime cases, criminals and books. Each month, we will have a new theme. On Thursday, Jan. 16, the club is starting with The Golden State Killer and Michelle McNamara's 2018 book, I'll Be Gone in the Dark. This club meets at 3 p.m.

Teen Night -- Minute To Win It

TAB members have created a special teen program for our January night. At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, compete in a series of quick and fun challenges against other teens (ages 13-17 only). Please note that the library is closed during the event. To ensure the safety of teens, no one will be permitted in the library and no library business will be conducted.

Saturday afternoon for kids

Join us on the fourth Saturday of the month for our Saturday Afternoon for Kids! Each month there will be a new theme and new activities. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, we're having a snow day!

Reading Buddies

Learning to read? Make new friends and practice your reading at the library. At 3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month, we'll have young volunteers on hand to sit with and help beginning readers. Ages 6 and up.

Encore books

Bella Vista's only bookstore has a wide selection of books, movies and more for all ages. You can't beat Encore's prices! Stop by during regular library business hours.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language-learning service offers online courses for 15 languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Hoopla

Have you checked out Hoopla digital yet? With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, e-books and graphic novels online for free. Find it on our website under Discover -- Digital Services.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians' Unhushed podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. The phone number is 479-855-1753. Check out our website for all current information at bvpl.org.

