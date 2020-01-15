Sign in
Fairway Notes by Staff Report | January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

TOURNAMENTS --

Sweetheart Open -- Feb. 14

Start off your Valentine's Day with your sweetheart by participating in our annual Couples Sweetheart Open. The 18-hole, 2-person scramble event will begin with a 12 p.m. shotgun start, Friday, Feb. 14, at Highlands Golf Course. The entry fee is $60 per couple, plus applicable green and cart fees. The entry fee also includes coffee, men and women closest to pin prizes, buffet lunch and awards presentation after play. All golfers are welcome.

In order to maintain the pace of play, there is a maximum score of a double bogey on each hole. Flights will be determined at the completion of play based upon gross score. No handicaps are required.

Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office. (Information is subject to change without notice.)

All registrations and cancellations must be made by Saturday, Feb. 8, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

GOLF LEAGUES --

Men's 9 Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2020 golf season. Play is April through October on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights play the red tees, weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website or at https://sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, please call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067, or Jim Edgar, president, at 404-217-0604.

