TOPS

TOPS (take off pounds sensibly) Chapter 532 of Bella Vista met Saturday, Jan. 4, at Riordan Hall. Ann Wallace, chapter advocate, presented the program, "Day one of 2020 Weight Loss Journey." Now is the time to make a commitment to lose those unwanted pounds. This group is ready to give the support you need on your weight loss journey. TOPS meetings begin with weigh-in from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. every Saturday morning (your weight is kept confidential). The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m., and both men and women are welcome.

Artisan Alliance

The exhibitor of the month for January is Susan Hacker. Her pottery can be found at Wishing Spring Gallery at 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bentonville. You can also join Susan in creating your own beautiful votive or vase at a class she will be teaching at the Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with a cost of $45. Space is limited, please call for information at 479-257-2221.

Tap Dance Classes

New beginner tap dance classes will be starting at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Riordan Hall. Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. Call Carol for any additional information at 479-876-1324.

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting with water, tea and pastries served at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The meeting will follow at 10 a.m. Garden club members Geri Hoerner and Beth Kastl will speak about gardens in London. Master gardener Tony LiCausi will provide one-on-one gardening information immediately following the regular meeting. Visitors are welcome to attend. For additional information, call Judy Jeffrey at 515-371-0701.

NWA-PSA

The Prostate Cancer Alliance Group's next meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. If diagnosed with prostate cancer, men are likely to experience a range of emotions, including uncertainty, fear, anger, sadness, etc. NWA-PSA group is a community of people with a similar diagnosis or challenge who gather to share knowledge, information and encouragement. Each year more than 150,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. This group is a place you and your caregiver can turn to for information and support in coping with a prostate cancer diagnosis. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

Laureate Alpha Gamma Chapter

Laureate Alpha Gamma Chapter's of Beta Sigma Phi 's January meeting was at Barbara Downs home with Sally Tryon co-hosting. There were 11 members present. The chapter members will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Bonefish Grill for the January social. The February social will be members and their husbands at the River Grille for Valentine's dinner. The service committee reminds members to bring their monetary or non-perishable food donation to the February meeting.

Military Officers Association of America

The Bella Vista Chapter of MOAA will hold its bi-monthly membership meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Papa Mike's Restaurant at the Kingsdale Golf Club. The guest speaker, Nelson Peacock, will speak on the Northwest Arkansas Economic Council's purpose, role, plans and future outlook for the region. Peacock is president and CEO of the Council and is a native of Arkansas with a law degree from the University of Arkansas. In addition, he served in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and was senior counsel to the Judiciary Committee of the United States Senate.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. A buffet dinner catered by Papa Mike's is $15 per person. Please make reservations through Jon Boswell at jhboswell@hotmail.com. Members and guests are welcome to attend, as are current and former military officers of the armed forces and U.S. Coast Guard. Members are encouraged to bring friends and family to hear this important topic to all Northwest Arkansas residents.

BV Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable continues to meet the first Thursday evening of each month at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. To get onto the mailing list for information on future speakers, please contact Chuck Pribbernow at cnpribb@yahoo.com. The next meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 6. There is a change in speaker to Greg Mayfield, who will be talking about his ancestors who owned 330 acres of Leetown near Pea Ridge. At some point, the family filed a claim against the government, which it pursued for 30 years. The records from that case contain depositions from locals which are full of information about what led up to the Pea Ridge battle and the aftermath.

Clay Studio at Wishing Springs

The regular classes for the month of January are Mondays -- hand-build 2-5 p.m., wheel 6-9 p.m.; and Thursdays -- hand-build and wheel 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information, call 479-257-2221.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will meet Mondays in January from 3:45 to 5 p.m. (time change for winter months) in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. There is a need for women bass and baritone singers at this time. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204.

Fly Tyers Club

The Fly Tyers Club conducts weekly meetings, beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects in which the Lions Club is involved within the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Altrusa International

Altrusa meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the River Grille restaurant in Bentonville. For more information, visit altrusa-bb.com

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Local Writers Group

The Village on the Lakes Writers and Poets, a local writers group, meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Artist Retreat Center in Old Bella Vista. Bring writing to share.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. Refreshments and "show and tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines great issues. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two are read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, a cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

Bella Vista Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Community on 01/15/2020