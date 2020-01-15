Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista City hall's main entrance will be closed for renovations Tuesday, Jan. 14 to Friday, Jan. 17. City hall services will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bella Vsita Police Department.

Starting Tuesday, City Hall's front entrance will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 14 to Friday, Jan. 17 for renovations that will improve the facility's security.

Bella Vista communications manager Cassi Lapp said that city business can be taken to the Bella Vista Police Department, on the other side of the same building. The department is open until 4 p.m., she said.

"Business will still go on," Lapp said.

These renovations will make the lobby area more secure, she said.

These updates will cover windows to reduce visibility into the building from outside, as well as remove and rebuild the wall in the entryway with a reinforced wall that will go from ceiling to floor, she said.

The front door will be replaced with a steel door and bulletproof glass will be installed, she said.

Existing security, like the timed locks on the entrance door, will also be upgraded, she added.

"It goes along with the police department's security updates," Lapp said.

