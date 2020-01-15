Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 7 were: first, Doris Atkinson; second, Nita McKelvey; third, Gail Knudsen; fourth, Rosie Moser. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Jan. 7 were: first -- Richard Meyer, Harlene Meyer and Connie Knafla; second -- Lynda Delap, Mabel Ashline and Ken Wood; third -- Roy Knafla, Art Hamilton and Oscar Hansen; fourth -- Ellie Wood, Beth Walker and Diane Lewis. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge -- Tuesday and Thursday

Winners Jan. 2 were: North/South -- first, Andy Fritsch and Len Fettig; second, Jeff Starr and Robert Makela; third, Laura Batey and Val Watson. East/West -- first, Sharon Judson and Judy Bapee; second, Ernie Grant and Deborah Dawes; third, Nancy and Dick Sherbondy.

Winners Jan. 7 were: North/South -- first, John Frey and Martha Kolk; second, Dale Morrisett and Gary Stumbo; third, Joe Patten and Rhonda Davis. East/West -- first, Len Fettig and Faye Frey; second, Mel Briley and Jay Lacy; third, Pauline Longstaff and Ray Lynch.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Jan. 7 were: first, Al Hvidsten and Bill Schernikau; second, Don Knapp and Glenn Munstermann; third, Chuck and Dottie Seeley; fourth, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking. Honorable mention -- Nancy Veach and Julie. Play begins at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Jan. 7 were: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Becki King. Winners for Texas Canasta-- first, Joan Lantz; second, Mabel Ashline. Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call 309-868-4186.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 9 were: first, Sue Kelley; second, Marilyn VanDyke; third, Judy Stone.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged), are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Jan. 2 were: Table 1 -- first, Lynn Conner; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Kathy Ayres.

Winners Jan. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Rider; second (tie), Chris Rider and Lynn Conner. Dominoes is played every week. Call 479-621-1660 to find out the rest of the details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Jan 2 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Kathy Swanson. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, George Fellers. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Jan. 3 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayers; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game. More players are needed and there is no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Jan. 3 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Van Bateman. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 3 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Paul Yunker. High score: Wayne Doyle. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Jan. 4 were: Red Team (2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Will Pross, Joyce Hansen, Ellie Roberts, Gene Riedl and Marj Shafer. Blue Team -- Marie Ryan, Jerry Vnuk, Bud Brebner, Zona Dahl, Virgie Riedl and Sam Brehm.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

