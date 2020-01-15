Fresh air, movement and connection with the outdoors is the goal for the first Back 40 Story guided hike of the 2020 season, as we kick off with a Mindful Outdoor guided hike.

The hike will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, meeting at the Kingsdale Complex parking lot near Papa Mike's restaurant, 2 Kingsdale Lane. Hikers will follow a section of the new Little Sugar Trails on the Tunnel Vision trail for an out-and-back route.

These types of guided hikes offer a powerful nature-based experience for people of all ages and backgrounds. Take some time to step away from the screen and into the outdoors to gain awareness and inspiration from nature.

The hike will be led by Kripalu Mindful outdoor guide Paula Hixson. Hixson is also a certified Arkansas master naturalist. She created the Little Sugar Creek Stream Team which monitors the water quality of Little Sugar Creek in Benton County. Her passions include nature photography and hiking, especially along the Back 40 looking for beautiful wildflowers, insects and butterflies while hoping to come across some delicious edible mushrooms.

Hixson's first jobs were tutoring elementary students in reading and teaching preschoolers. For more than 20 years, she has been a certified personal trainer with a master's degree in exercise science. She teaches Yoga and Strong Women classes at the Bentonville Community Center.

This hike will be just under 2.5 miles round trip and is moderately strenuous. Appropriate clothing and shoes are required. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Little Sugar Trails are singletrack, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

There is no cost for these hikes, presented by the city of Bella Vista.

