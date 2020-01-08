Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Have you made a resolution to be more active this year? PCBV's exercise class meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

Forest Hills Church

Jan. 8 at 12:45 p.m., Bible study resumes, followed by Rockin' Readers inspirational book club.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Jan, 8, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Jan. 12, Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue the sermon series titled "God With Us."

Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC Community Life Groups' next semester begins Sunday, Jan, 26. If interested in learning more or joining one of these life-changing groups, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 and sign up to be contacted by our CLG directors.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. It is in need of hygiene items: shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bar soap and deodorant. It is also in need of one-dozen egg cartons. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

First United Methodist Church

A grandparents' support group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. It meets the second and fourth Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in the parlor. The Rev. Jim Rowland facilitates this group and welcomes all to meet other grandparents who are in the same position. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an ongoing support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Prayer shawl ministry meets on Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parlor. Come for an hour of visiting and stitching. If you would like to learn how to knit, members will be happy to instruct you. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving and other circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being lovingly made.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next 10-week session of Flex 'N Stretch starts Monday, Jan. 6, at Highlands Church. The meetings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. in the Peter Classroom. The mission is to challenge, encourage and promote better health through physical exercise. Attend one lesson, all 30 lessons, or any number in-between -- whatever works for you. Flex 'N Stretch is a wellness program of activities which provides a higher quality of life through responsible movement that is pain-free and possible for all participants. This well-organized exercise program teaches participants, including seniors, how to do the exercises easily and safely. Benefits include increased range of motion, coordination, strength, balance and agility, all of which improve the quality of life and lead to longer independent living. Cost is $45 for 30 sessions or $30 for 15 sessions. Contact the church office at 479-855-2277 for more information.

Join the Highlands United Methodist Women for After Hours, a monthly evening retreat of fellowship, spiritual growth and mission outreach for the women of Bella Vista as well as the women of the Highlands Church. The next retreat will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the fellowship hall. There will be socializing, eating, playing games and study of the Bible. Everyone is welcome.

