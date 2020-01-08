Sign in
Mark Your Calendar by Staff Report | January 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 16

s All improved and unimproved property owners in good standing as of Dec. 3 are eligible to vote in the Bella Vista POA assessment increase. Ballots/Proxies were mailed Dec. 12 and the voting will end on Jan. 16 with the results announced at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall. For more information and testimonials, go to the POA website under 2020 Plan.

Jan. 22

s Notice of Annual Meeting -- the 2020 annual meeting for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club's board meeting room, 98 Clubhouse Drive in Bella Vista, at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. business as may properly come before the meeting. The public and all members are invited to attend. Applications for board member positions are available at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. The application deadline is Jan. 1, 2020. For more information, contact Deidre Knight-Matney, executive director, at 479-855-6020 or bvas_ed@yahoo.com.

Community on 01/08/2020

Print Headline: Mark Your Calendar

