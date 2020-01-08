Have you ever wondered why?

As you drive Highway 71 through Bella Vista, have you noticed there are no hotels, no family restaurants?

Have you ever wondered why?

As you come to the Town Center, have you noticed all the vacant shops, like a ghost town?

Have you ever wondered why?

As you drive throughout the neighborhoods of Bell Vista, notice all the very build-able lots for sale, yet the sellers can hardly give them away?

Have you ever wondered why?

As you drive through those same neighborhoods, notice that some of the homes could really use some love -- property devaluation and code violations galore!

Have you ever wondered why?

Have you also noticed that in Bella Vista there is very little building or growth? Yet in nearby communities, it is an economic boom? Like it or not, growth is the only way to maintain property values and your tax base!

Have you ever wondered why?

I feel that the culprit to all these issues falls to "Cooper Communities and the Property Owners Association (POA)." You don't believe me? When you have an opportunity, take a drive out to Cherokee Village -- another Cooper venture and one of the lowest property value retirement communities in the country!

That is Bella Vista of the Future! As long as Bella Vista residents allow Cooper and the POA to keep a "chokehold" on the community, Cherokee Village is what we will become!

Have you ever wondered why?

Mike Kane

Bella Vista

Editorial on 01/08/2020