Lake Ann will benefit from recycled Christmas trees this year. Bella Vista residents are encouraged to drop off their trees at the Lake Ann boat launch. No artificial trees are accepted, and live trees must be stripped of ornaments and tinsel

Each year, a different lake gets the trees, Rick Echols, Lakes and Fisheries superintendent, said. This year, with Lake Ann already in the process of a drawdown, the trees will go in there.

They will sink them a little differently, he said. He plans to use some of the pallets collected around the POA buildings. They will attach the pallets together to make an A-frame and then lash the trees to that so the trees will be almost upright. The entire structure will be sunk at strategic points throughout the lake with cement blocks attached to ensure they remain sunk.

Echols estimate the trees last about five years underwater before decomposing. The trees offer shelter to immature fish so they have a better chance of growing large enough to catch.

Members of the Fly Tyer Club often help with the project, Echols said. He plans to inform the club of his schedule in case they want to volunteer. It will probably begin in early February, he said.

General News on 01/08/2020