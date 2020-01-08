NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck, candidate for Benton County Sheriff, responds to questions on Thursday Jan. 14, 2016, during a forum for Republican candidates for the office of Benton County Judge and Benton County Sheriff in the Shewmaker Center for Global Business Development at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- Former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck was killed Sunday in an auto crash in Oklahoma, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Cradduck was driving at 1:46 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 82 in Mayes County. Cradduck, 49, was found at the scene and pronounced dead, according to the report.

Cradduck was driving south on Oklahoma 82 and the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hitting a sign, several small trees and rolling an undetermined number of times, according to the report. Cradduck's 2008 Ford Ranger ended up on its passenger side.

Cradduck got out of the vehicle and walked 220 feet north on the other side of the highway where he was found, according to the report.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report.

Cradduck was elected to two terms as sheriff. He was sheriff from 2013 to 2016.

Cradduck resigned in April 2016 during his second term after pleading no contest to misdemeanor tampering. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to pay $670 in court costs. A felony tampering charge was dismissed, and the case has been expunged.

Cradduck also was a Rogers police officer for several years.

General News on 01/08/2020