The Bella Vista Arts Council is pleased to honor Jim Danielson as the January 2020 Artist of the Month.

Danielson will be honored at a public reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Danielson is the author of the suspense novel Sable Shore, available on Amazon books. His book contains three murders, a smattering of golf and a love story, all set in the area around Minneapolis and along the beautiful North Shore of Lake Superior. The protagonist in the novel is a successful businessman, who falls in love with an intriguing north woods doctor. Readers will also meet characters who include a fallen sheriff turned bail bondsman and a troublesome vagrant of the woods.

Danielson began writing after a long career in the world of insurance. After initially retiring to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he and his wife Gloria lived for several years, they returned to their origins in Minnesota, and Danielson set forth to write the novel he had thought about for years.

He has worked on his second novel and continues to write from time-to-time. He professes to be stymied by the nature of the story, roughly based on the actual murder of a lawman in a small South Dakota town years ago. He wants to portray the way in which our society accepts and sometimes abets evil in its midst.

Danielson and his wife came to Bella Vista more than 12 years ago, initially to find golf and a warmer climate. What they have found is a great community with culture and wonderful people. They are both involved with volunteering at Crystal Bridges Museum, with Gloria serving as a tour guide and Jim as a greeter and library assistant.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased to the public. Three volunteers serve on our selection committee -- Sara Parnell, Sara Bainbridge, and Margaret Correll. The committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista.

To submit your name or other nominations for consideration, contact the Art Council through the email artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.

Community on 01/08/2020