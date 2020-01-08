Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 31 were: first, Judy Massman; second, Bev Cannady; third, Dorothy Foster. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge -- Tuesday and Thursday

Winners Dec. 31 were: North/South -- first, Bob and Sandy Gromatka; second, Gary Stumbo and Billie Herriott; third, Rhonda Davis and Joe Patton. East/West -- first, Ann Haggard and Mike Foley; second, Val Watson and Ray Lynch; third, Laura Batey and Len Fettig.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 2 were: first, Mildred Vennerbreck; second, Lynne Bowman; third, Marie Ryan.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged), are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 26 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey. Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Dec. 26 were: Table 1 -- first, George Fellers; second, Nelda Tommer. Table 2 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Bill Schernikau. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 27 were: Table 1 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Alan Akey. High score: Kirk Greenawalt. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 28 were: Red Team (tiebreaker) -- Art Hamilton, Zona Dahl, Will Pross and Nancy Traynor. Blue Team -- Jerry Vnuk, Virgie Riedl, Ellie Roberts, Gene Riedl and Norma Miller.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

