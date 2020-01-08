Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Cards and Games by Staff Report | January 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

This bridge group plays games, beginning with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join on a space-available basis (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement). Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 31 were: first, Judy Massman; second, Bev Cannady; third, Dorothy Foster. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge -- Tuesday and Thursday

Winners Dec. 31 were: North/South -- first, Bob and Sandy Gromatka; second, Gary Stumbo and Billie Herriott; third, Rhonda Davis and Joe Patton. East/West -- first, Ann Haggard and Mike Foley; second, Val Watson and Ray Lynch; third, Laura Batey and Len Fettig.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Jan. 2 were: first, Mildred Vennerbreck; second, Lynne Bowman; third, Marie Ryan.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged), are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 26 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey. Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Dec. 26 were: Table 1 -- first, George Fellers; second, Nelda Tommer. Table 2 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Bill Schernikau. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 27 were: Table 1 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Alan Akey. High score: Kirk Greenawalt. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 28 were: Red Team (tiebreaker) -- Art Hamilton, Zona Dahl, Will Pross and Nancy Traynor. Blue Team -- Jerry Vnuk, Virgie Riedl, Ellie Roberts, Gene Riedl and Norma Miller.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 01/08/2020

Print Headline: Cards and Games

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT