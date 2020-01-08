Bella Vista Community TV
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Happy New You
10 a.m.^Out & About w/Roger Martin
11 a.m.^1st United Methodist Church
4 p.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond
5 p.m.^Mayor's Rap/The City
6 p.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond
7 p.m.^Eat Well Be Happy
8 p.m.^Bella Vista Gardening
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
THURSDAY, Jan. 9
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Mayor's Rap/The City
10 a.m.^Doggy Dilemmas
11 a.m.^Musical Odyssey
1 p.m.^BV City Council Meeting
4 p.m.^The Children's Corner
5 p.m.^Once Upon a Time
6 p.m.^The Kamla Show
7 p.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond
8 p.m.^The Club House
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond
10 a.m.^Timing is Everything
1 p.m.^BV POA Board Meeting
4 p.m.^Programming 4 Kids
5 p.m.^Kids A Cookin'
6 p.m.^Happy New You
7 p.m.^Taste of Theater
8 p.m.^Future Talk
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
SATURDAY, Jan. 11
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
8:03 a.m.^BV Gardening
9 a.m.^The Children's Corner
9:30 a.m.^Once Upon a Time
10 a.m.^The Garage w/Steve Butler
11 a.m.^Bella Vista & Beyond
12 p.m.^Eat Well Be Happy
1 p.m.^Movie
4 p.m.^In Performance
7 p.m.^Baby Blue Arts Presents
8 p.m.^Saturday Fright Special
SUNDAY, Jan. 12
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Donkey Ollie
10 a.m.^The Folklorist
11 a.m.^1st United Methodist Church
1 p.m.^In Performance
4 p.m.^Happy New You
5 p.m.^Out & About w/Roger Martin
6 p.m.^All Things Victorian
7 p.m.^Musical Odyssey
9 p.m.^The Club House
MONDAY, Jan. 13
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Future Talk
10 a.m.^The Club House
11 a.m.^The Kamla Show
4 p.m.^Programming for Kids
5 p.m.^Kids a Cookin'
6 p.m.^Doggy Dilemmas
6:30 p.m.^BV POA Board Meeting
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
TUESDAY, Jan. 14
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^All Things Victorian
10 a.m.^A Taste of Theater
11 a.m.^Baby Blues Arts Presents
4 p.m.^The Children's Corner
5 p.m.^Once Upon a Time
6 p.m.^Mayor's Rap/The City
7 p.m.^BV City Council Meeting
