The Environmental Department wanted to let people know of the various ways they can dispose of Christmas trees after the holiday.

1. Curbside collection -- Contact your trash collection provider to inquire about the collection of trees during their regular pickup schedules following Christmas.

2. Recycle it yourself -- Place the Christmas tree in the backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary. Fresh orange slices or strung popcorn will attract the birds and they can sit in the branches for shelter. Make sure all decorations and hooks are removed.

3. Artificial Trees -- Remove all decorations and bring your artificial tree to any Convenience Center in Benton County year-round. You can find more information here: https://bentoncountyar.gov/environmental/convenience-center.

4. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission takes live Christmas trees you can drop off at several sites for use in improving the state's fisheries. All decorations must be removed from trees. For more information, call Arkansas Game and Fish, 501-223-6300 or 866-253-2506. Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations until the end of January:

• Beaver Lake -- Highway 12 Access and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Don Roufa Highway 412 Access

• Lake Elmdale -- Boat Ramp Access

• Bob Kidd Lake -- Boat Ramp Access

• Crystal Lake -- Boat Ramp Access

CAUTION: Never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace. Evergreen trees have a high content of flammable turpentine oils. Burning the tree may contribute to creosote buildup and the risk of a chimney fire.

General News on 01/01/2020