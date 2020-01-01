Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Excavation started last week alongside the western edge of U.S. Highway 71, near its intersection with Kingsland Road. A strip of pavement was laid along the shoulder and the work in question will allow for a second mast to be placed that will allow an additional traffic light fixture that will complete the traffic signal at this intersection.

General News on 01/01/2020