Photo submitted Donations were plentiful and boxes filled during our Spreading Joy to those Deployed event.

I am the Founder of Socks and Cookies and we recently hosted our "Spreading Joy to Those Deployed" event.

This event was a "12 Needs of Christmas," where we raised money and collected product. Proceeds were used for Christmas Care Packages for deployed service members.

I wanted to send out a huge thank you to the Bella Vista community as we received a large donation from Douglas Grant that had been collected from the Bella Vista community for deployed service members. As well as the large product donation, we received a $500 check from the American Legion Post 341 Chapter to cover shipping costs for some of these packages.

We are so thankful to the Bella Vista community for supporting Socks and Cookies this Christmas season. We wanted everyone to see what their donations meant to us!

We were able to ship 100 Christmas Care Package boxes to deployed troops around the world this year!

Contact us at www.socksandcookies.org or email shannon@socksandcookies.org

Merry Christmas!

Shannon Modisette

Founder/Executive Director

Editorial on 01/01/2020