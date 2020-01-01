Katherine (Katie) Anderson

Katherine (Katie) Anderson of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

She was born in Sapulpa, Okla., Aug. 29, 1928, to Myron and Mary Wheat. She was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and obtained her master's degree from Texas A&M. She taught public schools in Kansas, Alaska and Arkansas. She was a member of the Bella Vista Assembly of God and was an officer in the Christian Women's Club in Bentonville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother; and one daughter.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack; son, Kenneth (Christian) of Eureka Springs; daughter, (David) of Bentonville; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial services were held at Bella Vista Assembly of God, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Ronnie Wayne Walton

Ronnie Wayne Walton, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers.

He was born west of Lahoma, Okla., on April 5, 1943, to Wilmer and Bertha Crites Walton. He graduated from Lahoma High School in 1961. He married Carol Golden in 1963, in Grandview, Mo. He married Janet Jenkins in 1973. He worked welding and fabrication for many years in California before moving back to Lahoma, where he started Advance Fabrication Inc., a welding and machine shop. In 1996, he established Walton Homes and built many custom and spec homes in Enid, Okla., and Bella Vista. The family moved to Bella Vista in 2010.

Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janet; daughter, Ronne Lynn McClanahan (Butch) of Newalla, Okla.; three sons, Ken of Lawrence, Kan., Kelly (Gabi) of Geronimo, Okla., Tom of the home; sister, Doris Chambers of Oklahoma City; brother, Jim (Barbara) of Enid; and many grandchildren.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista.

Memorials may be made to FUMC Bella Vista or to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Obits on 01/01/2020